Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Desert Hot Springs and various police officers to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Carter Law Firm on behalf of Lawrence Yaple and Tracey Yaple, accuses the defendants of battering the plaintiffs' front door, handcuffing Lawrence Yaple and twisting his arm before taking him into custody for hours, and removing TAG Heuer watches and Pokemon cards from the home. The suit further contends that the assistant chief of police asked Lawrence Yaple to sign a form claiming he had never been in custody. The case is 5:23-cv-01478, Yaple et al. v. City of Desert Hot Springs et al.

Government

July 27, 2023, 5:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Lawrence Yaple

Tracey Yaple

defendants

City of Desert Hot Springs, public entity

County of Riverside, a public entity

Officer Christopher James

Officer Christopher Saucier

Officer Christopher Tooth

Officer Gustavo Ramirez

Officer Jason Kupka

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation