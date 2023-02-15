Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Walker on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Ely, Valentine & Reed and attorney Douglas P. Desjardins on behalf of the Estates of Tyler Yannone, Daniel Yannone and Neisha Zahn, contends that a defective engine manufactured by Rolls-Royce and a compressor installed by Airmotive and/or StandardAero caused a helicopter crash which took the lives of the plaintiffs and one other individual. The case is 3:23-cv-00345, Yannone v. Rolls Royce Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 15, 2023, 7:12 AM