Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners Jared Bobrow and Jason Lang have stepped in to defend Micron Technology, an Idaho-based producer of computer processing equipment, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 9 in California Northern District Court by Ropes & Gray on behalf of Yangtze Memory Technologies, asserts eight patents related to the methods that enable the production of better flash memory chips. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin, is 3:23-cv-05792, Yangtze Memory Technologies Company, Ltd. v. Micron Technology, Inc., et al.
Technology
November 30, 2023, 8:52 AM