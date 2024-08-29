Who Got The Work

Pryor Cashman partner Jeffrey L. Snow has entered an appearance for Telebrands Corp. in a pending patent lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 21 in New Jersey District Court by Powley & Gibson on behalf of Yangjiang Xinte Sports Technology Products Co., seeks a declaration of non-infringement pertaining to two patents related to a garden hose. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:24-cv-08626, Yangjiang Xinte Sports Technology Products Co., Ltd. v. Telebrands Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2024, 8:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Yangjiang Xinte Sports Technology Products Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Mike A Ortega

Defendants

Telebrands Corp.

defendant counsels

Pryor Cashman

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims