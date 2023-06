New Suit - Copyright

E.W. Scripps Co. was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of Stephen Yang, a photographer who contends that the defendant produced a television broadcast using one of his copyrighted photos without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05036, Yang v. The E.W. Scripps Company.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 16, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Yang

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

The E.W. Scripps Company

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims