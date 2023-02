Removed To Federal Court

The Proctor & Gamble Co. on Tuesday removed a consumer class action to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Harvath Law Group, alleges that the 154 fluid ounces size of Procter's Gain brand liquid laundry detergent is not sufficient for 107 loads of laundry as promised on the packaging. Proctor & Gamble is represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case is 4:23-cv-00211, Yang v. Proctor & Gamble Company, The.