Who Got The Work

John Brilling Horgan, Eric N. Landau and Rebecca Cohen from Ellenoff Grossman & Schole have stepped in as defense counsel to Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Block & Leviton, contends that the defendants exaggerated the company's future profitability including misrepresenting that approvals for a uranium-fuel fabrication facility were near completion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:24-cv-06057, Yang v. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. et al.

Energy

August 27, 2024, 11:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Yvette Yang

Plaintiffs

Block & Leviton

Defendants

James Walker

Jay Yu

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.

defendant counsels

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws