New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Johnson & Johnson was slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in New York Eastern District Court over the marketing of its Neutrogena brand zinc oxide SPF 50 sunscreens in stick format. The complaint, filed by Sheehan & Associates and the Law Office James Chung, contends that the defendant sells 'substantively' identical products targeted at adults and babies, yet sold at dramatically different prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07070, Yang v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.