Who Got The Work

Hanover Insurance and Massachusetts Bay Insurance have tapped lawyer Katherine B. Yoder of Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed Oct. 25 in Maryland District Court by Gordon Feinblatt LLC on behalf of Jeong An Yang. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ajmel Ahsen Quereshi, is 8:22-cv-02742, Yang v. Hanover Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 3:18 PM