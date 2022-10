New Suit

The Hanover Insurance Group, the Brazilian Embassy and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Maryland District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Gordon, Feinblatt, Rothman, Hoffberger & Hollander on behalf of Jeong An Yang. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02742, Yang v. Hanover Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 6:37 PM