New Suit - Employment

Capital One Financial and Ampcus Inc. were sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Hu Yang. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00354, Yang v. Capitol One Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2023, 4:16 AM