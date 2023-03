Who Got The Work

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers partner Lee Clayton has entered an appearance for Ampcus Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Jan. 24 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Hu Yang. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-00354, Yang v. Capital One Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 10, 2023, 6:34 AM