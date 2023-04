New Suit - Contract

Bed Bath & Beyond was sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The lawsuit was filed by Mahoney & Keane on behalf of Yang Ming America Corp., which seeks a declaration that it has not breached the contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03335, Yang Ming (America) Corp. v. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Yang Ming (America) Corp.

Mahoney & Keane, LLP

defendants

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute