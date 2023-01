Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Primerica to California Central District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by attorney Evgeny Swarovski on behalf of Claudia E. Yanez. The case is 2:23-cv-00277, Yanez v. Primerica Life Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 6:13 PM