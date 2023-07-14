Who Got The Work

Baker McKenzie partner Teresa H. Michaud has entered an appearance for mobile game developer FunPlus International AG and KingsGroup Holdings in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed May 30 in California Northern District Court, accuses FunPlus of falsely advertising price discounts for in-game purchases for its game ‘Frost & Flame: King of Avalon.’ The court case was brought by Kronenberger Rosenfeld LLP; Pollock Cohen LLP and Jay Kumar Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 3:23-cv-02667, Yanez et al v. FunPlus International AG et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 14, 2023, 11:26 AM

Emelyn Matos

Yovanni Yanez

Kronenberger Rosenfeld, LLP

Pollock Cohen LLP

FunPlus International AG

KingsGroup Holdings

Baker McKenzie

