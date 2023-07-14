Who Got The Work

Baker McKenzie partner Teresa H. Michaud has entered an appearance for FunPlus International AG and KingsGroup Holdings in a pending false advertising lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 30 in California Northern District Court by Jay Kumar Law; Kronenberger Rosenfeld LLP; and Pollock Cohen LLP. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of falsely advertising price discounts for in-game purchases in their mobile app game, 'Frost & Flame: King of Avalon.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-02667, Yanez et al v. FunPlus International AG et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 14, 2023, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Emelyn Matos

Yovanni Yanez

Plaintiffs

Pollock Cohen LLP

Kronenberger Rosenfeld, LLP

defendants

FunPlus International AG

KingsGroup Holdings

defendant counsels

Baker McKenzie

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct