Rebecca A. Stark of Dentons has entered an appearance for Jachs NY in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Dec. 14 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-10877, Yan Luis v. Jachs NY, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
January 29, 2024, 11:21 AM