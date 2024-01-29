Who Got The Work

Rebecca A. Stark of Dentons has entered an appearance for Jachs NY in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Dec. 14 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-10877, Yan Luis v. Jachs NY, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

January 29, 2024, 11:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Yan Luis

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Noor A. Saab

defendants

Jachs NY, LLC

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA