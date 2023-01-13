New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Natrol LLC was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court over its Cognium Memory products. The suit, brought by Tycko & Zavareei and Spangenberg Shibley & Liber, alleges that the products do not improve memory and recall as promised and that the active ingredient in the products, silk protein hydrolysate, is a placebo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00182, Yamasaki v. Natrol LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 13, 2023, 3:01 PM