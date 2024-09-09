Yale Settles With More Than 150 Fertility Clinic Plaintiffs ...

News From Law.com

A "substantial" settlement was reached between Yale University and 95 patients who experienced excruciating pain during an egg retrieval procedure. The lawsuit claimed Yale lacked proper protocols to prevent fentanyl diversion. Josh Koskoff and Kelly Fitzpatrick, partners at Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder, announced the settlement on Monday at a news conference, surrounded by many of the plaintiffs. Koskoff said, "The settlement is confidential, but the message is not."

Connecticut

September 09, 2024, 4:34 PM