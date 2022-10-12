Yale Law Updates Campus Free Speech Policy in Wake of Judici...

News From Law.com

Yale Law School will limit recording on campus and encourage students to work out disputes among themselves in person, not online, in an update to the university's free speech policy published Wednesday night. The move came in the wake of Judge James Ho of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit declaring a hiring boycott of Yale law grads seeking a clerkship with him. The prominent conservative jurist claimed campus protests were emblematic of "the closed and intolerant environment that Yale embraces today."

October 12, 2022, 9:00 PM