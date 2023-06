Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Proskauer Rose on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against social media analytics provider Talkwalker Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was not provided with commission payments for selling Talkwalker's products in accordance with an executed employment contract agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-04575, Yakaitis v. Talkwalker Inc.

Business Services

June 01, 2023, 4:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Yakaitis

defendants

Talkwalker Inc.

defendant counsels

Proskauer Rose

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract