New Suit - Class Action

Progressive was hit with an insurance class action on Wednesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by the Kazerouni Law Group and other counsel, asserts that Progressive 'systemically thumbs the scale' when calculating payouts for total loss vehicle claims by applying arbitrary and non-standard metrics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01339, Yaghyazarian v. Progressive Direct Insurance Co.