Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Aetna to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Toramana Yaftali, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 2:22-cv-02157, Yaftali v. Aetna Resources LLC.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 5:51 PM