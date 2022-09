Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Capital One Financial and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by attorney Shane L. Weaver on behalf of Judy B. Yacker. The case is 2:22-cv-03775, Yacker v. Capital One Bank (U.S.A.), N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 21, 2022, 7:06 PM