Yacht Broker Says it has done nothing wrong. Asks Miami Cour...

Denison New Yacht Sales, LLC. and Denison Yacht Sales, Inc., a South Florida yacht brokerage, are the first defendants in a recently consolidated federal antitrust class action lawsuit to move for dismissal, stating they have done nothing wrong. The legal move to dismiss the lawsuit against Denison followed a Feb. filing in Florida federal court from individuals who purchased vessels and felt they were charged exorbitant commissions on the sale of their boats. Monday, U.S. District Court granted the plaintiffs motion to consolidate the class action.

April 03, 2024, 10:04 AM

