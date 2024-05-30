Who Got The Work

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. has tapped attorneys Elizabeth G. Doolin, Julie F. Wall and Alexander Verdugo from Chittenden, Murday & Novotny to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks to recover disability benefits, was filed April 15 in Minnesota District Court by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Rizza Yabut. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez, is 0:24-cv-01360, Yabut v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 30, 2024, 7:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Rizza Yabut

Plaintiffs

Fields Law Firm

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Chittenden, Murday & Novotny, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations