Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Jenny A. Covington has entered an appearance for CooperSurgical in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed May 29 in California Northern District Court by Girard Sharp and Sauder Schelkopf on behalf of individuals who claim that the defendants recalled embryo media destroyed their embryos for IVF treatment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-03219, X.Y. et al v. CooperSurgical, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 20, 2024, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

X.Y.

Z.A.

Plaintiffs

Girard Sharp

defendants

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims