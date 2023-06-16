New Suit - Trade Secrets

Xttrium Laboratories sued former CEO Ram Chakroborty and his new company Bajaj Medical LLC for fraud, breach of contract and trade secret violations on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendants of misappropriating nearly $9 million invested by the plaintiff with the intent of developing a new enzymatic synthesis for producing chlorhexidine gluconate, or CHG. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03829, Xttrium Laboratories Inc. v. Chakroborty et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 16, 2023, 4:12 PM

Xttrium Laboratories, Inc.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Bajaj Medical, LLC

Ram Chakroborty

