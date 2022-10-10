Who Got The Work

Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest has tapped attorneys from Nielsen & Treas to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to property damage sustained in Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 26 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Potts Law Firm on behalf of Xtreme Beachside RV Resort LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, is 2:22-cv-02960, Xtreme Beachside RV Resort LLC v. Hartford Fire Insurance Company - Nfs.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 7:31 AM