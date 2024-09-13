Who Got The Work

Dinsmore & Shohl partner John Arthur Mayers entered an appearance for Eliminite Termite Services Inc. and Barry Brandon O'Gorman in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 30 in California Southern District Court by Arc IP Law and Murray & Sabban on behalf of XT 2000 Inc. and Xtermite Inc., accuses the defendants of registering domain names that are confusingly similar to the plaintiffs' 'Xtermite' trademarks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, is 3:24-cv-01347, Xtermite, Inc. et al v. O'Gorman et al.

Business Services

September 13, 2024, 11:32 AM

