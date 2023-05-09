New Suit - Patent

Russ August & Kabat filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of XR Communications LLC d/b/a Vivato Technologies. The suit, against Verizon Communications Inc. and Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless, asserts five patents related to wireless communication technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00203, XR Communications LLC d/b/a Vivato Technologies v. Verizon Communications, Inc. and Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless.

Telecommunications

May 09, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

XR Communications LLC d/b/a Vivato Technologies

Plaintiffs

Russ August & Kabat

defendants

Verizon Communications, Inc. and Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims