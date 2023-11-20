Duane Morris partner Matthew S. Yungwirth has entered an appearance for AT&T in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts two patents, was filed Oct. 4 in Texas Eastern District Court by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of XR Communications LLC, doing business as Vivato Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00468, XR Communications LLC d/b/a Vivato Technologies v. At&T Services Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
November 20, 2023, 9:36 AM