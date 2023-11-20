Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partner Matthew S. Yungwirth has entered an appearance for AT&T in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts two patents, was filed Oct. 4 in Texas Eastern District Court by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of XR Communications LLC, doing business as Vivato Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00468, XR Communications LLC d/b/a Vivato Technologies v. At&T Services Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

November 20, 2023, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

XR Communications LLC d/b/a Vivato Technologies

Plaintiffs

Russ August & Kabat

Attorney At Law

defendants

At&T Corp.

At&T Mobility LLC

At&T Services Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

The Dacus Firm, PC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims