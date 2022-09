New Suit - Contract

Seyfarth Shaw filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Xpressdocs Partners. The suit targets Ryan D'Aprile, D'Aprile Properties LLC and Midwest Lending Corporation for allegedly failing to pay more than $315,000 for marketing services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05094, Xpressdocs Partners, L.P. v. D'Aprile Properties, LLC et al.

Business Services

September 19, 2022, 6:20 PM