Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp. d/b/a NeighborWorks America to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for consulting services, was filed by Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig on behalf of XN Strategic. The case is 1:23-cv-00852, XN Strategic LLC v. Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp.

Business Services

March 29, 2023, 1:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Xn Strategic LLC

defendants

Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract