New Suit

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a conversion and defamation lawsuit on Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of metaverse company XMOD Industries d/b/a Netvrk. The suit accuses independent consultant Daniel Kennedy of wrongfully converting company funds, withholding login credentials and sensitive business materials, falsely holding himself out as the CEO of Netvrk and other malfeasance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11464, XMOD Industries et al. v. Kennedy et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 09, 2022, 6:39 PM