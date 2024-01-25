Who Got The Work

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has turned to attorney Austin F. Smith of Haight Brown & Bonesteel to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 11 in California Central District Court by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of XL Specialty Insurance Co., accuses the defendants of failing to deliver cargo in the contracted condition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:23-cv-10360, XL Specialty Insurance Company v. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 25, 2024, 10:03 AM

Plaintiffs

XL Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Gibson Robb And Lindh LLP

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Park Lawless And Tremonti LLP

Haight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract