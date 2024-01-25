J.B. Hunt Transport Services has turned to attorney Austin F. Smith of Haight Brown & Bonesteel to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 11 in California Central District Court by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of XL Specialty Insurance Co., accuses the defendants of failing to deliver cargo in the contracted condition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:23-cv-10360, XL Specialty Insurance Company v. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
January 25, 2024, 10:03 AM