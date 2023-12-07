Who Got The Work

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby partners James A. Wescoe and Katherine Tenzinger have stepped in to represent West Motor Freight Inc. in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The action, for missing cargo claims, was filed Oct. 23 in New Jersey District Court by Casey & Barnett on behalf of XL Specialty Insurance Co., as subrogee of Giorgio Armani Corporation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-21386, XL Specialty Insurance Company v. Fashion Logistics Inc. et al.

New Jersey

December 07, 2023, 9:54 AM

