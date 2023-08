Who Got The Work

Steven Tepera of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has stepped in to defend Fortem Technologies in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed July 6 in Utah District Court by Tomchak Skolout and Kent & Risley on behalf of Xidrone Systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:23-cv-00430, Xidrone Systems v. Fortem Technologies.

Technology

August 21, 2023, 11:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Xidrone Systems

Plaintiffs

Tomchak Skolout

Kent & Risley LLC

defendants

Fortem Technologies

defendant counsels

Fabian Vancott

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims