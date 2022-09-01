New Suit - Patent

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of cat house designer Xiamen Zhaozhao Trading Co. Ltd. The suit, against SuZhou XiongXiaoDou PinPai WenHua ChuanBo YouXian Gongsi, assert two patents related to the design of a pet house. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04943, Xiamen Zhaozhao Trading Co., Ltd. v. SuZhou XiongXiaoDou PinPai WenHua ChuanBo YouXian Gongsi.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 4:19 AM