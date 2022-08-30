New Suit - Patent

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Xiamen Zhaozhao Trading Co. The complaint, which asserts two patents related to a 'pet house' design, targets SuZhou XiongXiaoDou PinPai WenHua ChuanBo YouXian Gongsi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04943, Xiamen Zhaozhao Trading Co., Ltd. v. SuZhou XiongXiaoDou PinPai WenHua ChuanBo YouXian Gongsi.

August 30, 2022, 11:03 AM