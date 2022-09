New Suit - Patent

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of cat house developer Xiamen ZhaoZhao Trading Co. Ltd. The suit, against Ningbo Yi Tengda E-Commerce Co. Ltd., asserts a single patent related to a pet house design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04938, Xiamen ZhaoZhao Trading Co., Ltd. v. Ningbo Yi Tengda E-Commerce Co., Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 4:10 AM