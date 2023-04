Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gray Reed & McGraw on Thursday removed a lawsuit against NewFirst National Bank, the Floyd Co. and Raymond Floyd to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney William Chu on behalf of Wenxin Xia, alleges that Floyd faked a romantic relationship with the plaintiff and manipulated her into loaning him $300,000 to purchase land for a business venture. The case is 4:23-cv-01472, Xia v. Floyd et al.

Texas

April 20, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Wenxin Xia

defendants

NewFirst National Bank

Raymond Floyd

The Floyd Company

defendant counsels

Gray Reed & McGraw

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct