New Suit - Trademark

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast filed a lawsuit against Globalgurutech LLC d/b/a selllocked.com, Guru Holdings and Jakob Zahara on Wednesday in Arizona District Court over allegedly deceptive business practices. According to the complaint, the defendants are handset traffickers who fraudulently induce the plaintiffs' customers into transferring their phones and accounts to the defendants for unauthorized resale. The suit was filed by Carlton Fields and Burch & Cracchiolo. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01950, Xfinity Mobile et al. v. Globalgurutech LLC et al.