New Suit - Contract

Xerox filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against A.R.D. Marketing and Greg Peplin on Wednesday in New York Western District Court. The suit, over an alleged default under an equipment financing agreement, was filed by Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-06194, Xerox Corp. v. A.R.D. Marketing Inc. et al.

Technology

April 05, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Xerox Corporation

Plaintiffs

Ward Greenberg Heller And Reidy Llp

defendants

A.R.D. Marketing, Inc.

Greg Peplin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract