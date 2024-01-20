Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for XTI Aircraft in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 6 in New York Southern District Court by attorney O. William Igbokwe on behalf of aerospace company Xeriant Inc., accuses the defendant of defrauding the plaintiff through a series of misrepresentations to get the plaintiff to borrow and invest millions of dollars in capital and to provide valuable technological information to develop the defendant’s TriFan 600. The suit seeks damages of $180 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:23-cv-10656, Xeriant, Inc. v. cCompany et al.

Aerospace & Defense

January 20, 2024, 4:47 PM

Xeriant, Inc.

Law Office Of William Igbokwe

Doe Company #1

Doe Company #2

Doe Person #1-5

Xti Aircraft Company

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract