Barry Goldsmith, Marshall R. King and M. Jonathan Seibald of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has entered an appearance for Auctus Fund LLC in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 19 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of William Igbokwe on behalf of Xeriant Inc., seeks to invalidate contractual agreements and to set aside unlawful securities transactions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-09200, Xeriant, Inc. v. Auctus Fund LLC.
December 18, 2023, 8:19 AM