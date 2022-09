Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison & Foerster on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against chemical product manufacturer Nouryon USA LLC to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Jerry Choe on behalf of Xene Corporation, seeks over $6 million in profits in connection with an executed joint venture marketing agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-05527, Xene Corporation v. Nouryon USA LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 16, 2022, 6:23 AM