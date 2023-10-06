Who Got The Work

David H. Herrington of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has entered an appearance for Acciaierie D'Italia SpA in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The case, which pursues quasi in rem jurisdiction to obtain security in aid of a foreign arbitration, was filed Sept. 9 in Alabama Southern District Court by Phelps Dunbar and Squire Patton Boggs on behalf of Xcoal Energy & Resources. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer, is 1:23-cv-00361, Xcoal Energy & Resources v. Acciaierie D'Italia S.P.A.

October 06, 2023, 8:48 AM

Xcoal Energy & Resources

Phelps Dunbar

Squire Patton Boggs

Acciaierie D'Italia S.P.A.

Frazer, Greene, Upchurch & Baker LLC

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Frazer Greene LLC

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute