David H. Herrington of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has entered an appearance for Acciaierie D'Italia SpA in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The case, which pursues quasi in rem jurisdiction to obtain security in aid of a foreign arbitration, was filed Sept. 9 in Alabama Southern District Court by Phelps Dunbar and Squire Patton Boggs on behalf of Xcoal Energy & Resources. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer, is 1:23-cv-00361, Xcoal Energy & Resources v. Acciaierie D'Italia S.P.A.
Energy
October 06, 2023, 8:48 AM