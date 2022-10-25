Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall & Evans on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against National American Insurance Company, an Oklahoma corporation to Colorado District Court. The suit, over an underlying personal injury action, was filed by Levin Sitcoff Waneka on behalf of Southwestern Public Service Company and Xcel Enegry Services Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-02802, Xcel Enegry Services, Inc., a Delaware corporation et al v. National American Insurance Company, an Oklahoma corporation.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 7:30 AM