New Suit - Copyright

Fashion blogger Brittany Xavier and Thrifts and Threads Inc. filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Undefined Inc. on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Nixon Peabody, accuses the defendant of using a photo from Xavier's Instagram page to promote its R&R Sun Serum without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01483, Xavier et al. v. Undefined Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Xavier

Thrifts and Threads, Inc.

Nixon Peabody

defendants

Does 1-10,

Undefined, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims